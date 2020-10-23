Counter-terror ops mock drill held at Hyderabad International Airport

Hyderabad: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Airport Security Group (ASG) at Hyderabad International Airport organized a full-fledged mock exercise on "Counter terrorist contingency" at around 11 am on October 21. The drill was conducted at the western departure ramp of the Airport, involving key airport stakeholders including Octopus (Telangana Anti-Terrorist Squad), Local Police among others.

Close to 400 personnel from across CISF, Octopus, Local Police, Raxa (GHIAL security), Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF), GHIAL Security team, Terminal Operations, Apollo Medical Centre were involved in this high-decibel counter-terrorist drill. During this drill a mock terror situation was simulated as per the SOPs with activation of relevant security protocols leading to successfully neutralizing of the mock terrorists.

Hyderabad International Airport comes under the Hypersensitive Airport category in India and such drills are conducted on a regular basis to ascertain the preparedness level of all key stakeholders at the airport in tandem with local authorities to ensure and impart a sense of confidence among the authorities as well as passengers. Before the full scale Counter terrorist contingency, a table top exercise with all stakeholders was conducted on 19th October involving all the stakeholders including Octopus, Local Police etc.

Delete Edit



