COVID-19 care centre to come up in Vikarabad

A COVID-19 care centre will be set up at Ananthagiri in Vikarabad district on the directions of the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said minister Sabitha Indra Reddy. "Arrangements are being made on war footing to set up the hospital in Ananthagiri," she said on her visit to the TB hospital in Ananthagiri on Friday.



"The Chief Minister has been monitoring the COVID-19 situation in the state and directing the officials on it. He visited Gandhi Hospital on Wednesday to learn about the facilities being provided and also visited MGM hospital building up the confidence among the patients on their recovery," she said.



K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday visited MGM hospital in Warangal and inquired about the oxygen supply, ventilators and other necessities required in the COVID-19 treatment. He also interacted with the patients and asked about the treatment being provided.





