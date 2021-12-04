Covid norms return to gated communities

Hyderabad: The strict Covid norms are once again back at several gated communities with many of them imposing the mandatory rule of wearing masks and sanitisation besides penalising those not adhering to the guidelines. The possible threat from the new strain of recently-discovered coronavirus, Omicron, has pushed many gated communities to adhere to Covid rules, which they relaxed after the second wave subsided.

According to members of gated communities, almost all the community members are vaccinated. To avoid their communities become Covid clusters again, they are following the rules strictly and as part of this, they have closed all open places such as swimming pools, gym and playing areas in their residential complexes.

"Once again, the temperature checks and sanitisation are back at the entrance. No meetings and gatherings are allowed and also we have cancelled many social events. Further, we are trying to spread awareness regarding the new variant among the residents through social media. Wearing masks and using sanitisers has been made mandatory and those who do not follow are levied with Rs 500 penalty. Our community is a cent per cent vaccinated community," said Venkata Ramana of Green Grace Resident Society, Khajaguda. "With many vaccination drives on our premises; we could keep the virus at bay. At present, the community has zero active cases. In the last three months, we have vaccinated all the residents falling in the 18+ category. Periodic bleaching and Sodium Chloride spray are going on. Though we have relaxed the rules for a while, they are imposed again with the new strain coming into picture. We are also prepared to provide all help to those who get infected with the virus in the coming days," said G Srinivas, Secretary, ARK, Bolarum.

"We are constantly advocating Covid-appropriate behavior among our residents ever since the corona outbreak. Though people have shown little reluctance to wearing masks after the second wave, we have made masks compulsory for those entering our society after the discovery of Omicron," said Pradeep, a resident of Sumadhura Acropolis, Nanakaramguda.