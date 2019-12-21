CPM seeks protection of Dalit lands

Patancheru: Leader of CPI(M) party Nageswara Rao on Friday called for steps by the administration to protect the lands of Dalits in Pati village in survey no.193 from real estate traders. He submitted a representation to local Tahsildar Mahipal Reddy.

Rao informed the official that the lands were allotted to Dalits 40 years back. Despite the Revenue records showing Dalits as holders of land rights, some real estate traders were resorting to false claims that there were no farm lands in the survey number, in view of the land rates going up steeply, with an eye on them.

The CPI(M) leader demanded a comprehensive survey of the Dalit lands and steps to ensure that they retain holding of the lands. He was accompanied by party activists Suresh, Bikshpathi, Venkatayya, Lakshmi and Prameela.