Cricket betting racket busted in Hyderabad, 5 held

The East Zone task force police of Hyderabad on Wednesday busted an online cricket betting racket and arrested five persons. The police seized Rs 45 cash, six cell phones from them and later handed over them to law and order police. They are yet to be identified.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided their place and arrested the four persons involved in the betting racket.

Even on Tuesday, the North Zone task force police arrested on K Sudheer, a resident of East Marredpally for allegedly organizing an online cricket betting racket at Tukaramgate and seized Rs 45,000 and two mobile phones. The police booked a case under the TS Gaming Act.

The cricket betting rackets are being organised every day on the ongoing IPL 2020 cricket matches. On September 28, two persons identified as Shiva Kumar and Daddojwala Naveen Kumar from New Mettuguda in Chilakalguda were arrested. The police said that the arrested were accepting bettings over cell phones from punters over the IPL cricket matches.