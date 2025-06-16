Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Crucial NMC meet to be held on June 18
Hyderabad: The fate of medical seats in Telangana’s government colleges is poised to be decided by the outcome of a critical meeting between the...
Hyderabad: The fate of medical seats in Telangana’s government colleges is poised to be decided by the outcome of a critical meeting between the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the state’s Health Secretary and Director of Medical Education, scheduled for June 18 in New Delhi.
The NMC dispatched a letter on June 13, summoning the state officials following reports detailing a lack of facilities in the majority of medical colleges established in Telangana, failing to meet prescribed regulations. The Commission’s report, based on visits conducted in 2023, highlighted various discrepancies. These included the absence of biometric attendance systems, inadequate infrastructure as per norms, and a shortage of qualified teaching faculty. The report also raised concerns ranging from the failure to provide cadavers for practical anatomy to not maintaining laboratory facility standards. According to experts, these deficiencies could significantly impact the number of medical seats available in the state.
Kakatiya Medical College, affiliated with Kaloji Narayana Rao Health University, is reportedly among the institutions flagged by the NMC.
The colleges listed by the NMC for these concerns include Komuram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Mahabubabad, Jogulamba Gadwal, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Rajanna Sircilla, Ramagundam, Medak, Mahabubnagar, Mulugu, Nagarkurnool, Warangal, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mancherial, Siddipet, Jagtial, Wanaparthy, and others. The number of seats in these colleges will depend on the clarity and assurances provided by the state officials during the meeting on June 18.
© 2025 All Rights Reserved. Powered by Summit