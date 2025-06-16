Crucial NMC meet to be held on June 18

Hyderabad: The fate of medical seats in Telangana’s government colleges is poised to be decided by the outcome of a critical meeting between the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the state’s Health Secretary and Director of Medical Education, scheduled for June 18 in New Delhi.

The NMC dispatched a letter on June 13, summoning the state officials following reports detailing a lack of facilities in the majority of medical colleges established in Telangana, failing to meet prescribed regulations. The Commission’s report, based on visits conducted in 2023, highlighted various discrepancies. These included the absence of biometric attendance systems, inadequate infrastructure as per norms, and a shortage of qualified teaching faculty. The report also raised concerns ranging from the failure to provide cadavers for practical anatomy to not maintaining laboratory facility standards. According to experts, these deficiencies could significantly impact the number of medical seats available in the state.

Kakatiya Medical College, affiliated with Kaloji Narayana Rao Health University, is reportedly among the institutions flagged by the NMC.

The colleges listed by the NMC for these concerns include Komuram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Mahabubabad, Jogulamba Gadwal, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Rajanna Sircilla, Ramagundam, Medak, Mahabubnagar, Mulugu, Nagarkurnool, Warangal, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mancherial, Siddipet, Jagtial, Wanaparthy, and others. The number of seats in these colleges will depend on the clarity and assurances provided by the state officials during the meeting on June 18.

