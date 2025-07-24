CS, DGP inaugurate Udbhav School campus in Fatehnagar

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao and Director General of Police Dr Jitender on Wednesday officially inaugurated the new Udbhav School campus at Shastri Nagar in Fatehnagar. The institution has been established under the aegis of the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad Alumni Association Hyderabad Charitable Trust (IIMAA HCT).

With the noble aim of offering education to boys and girls from underprivileged backgrounds, this school will provide quality education from Lower Kindergarten (LKG) to Class X.

Ramakrishna Rao, who attended as the chief guest, expressed his hope that this institution, created to illuminate the lives of disadvantaged students, will flourish. He emphasised that education represents the greatest service one can offer to the community. Sharing his own experience of studying in a similar school, he encouraged the institution to unlock the potential within its students and pave the way for a promising future. He also assured his continuous support for underprivileged students. DGP Dr Jitender stressed that if teachers can identify and appropriately guide the talents within their students, they can significantly contribute to a promising future for those children. He further stated that the Udbhav School, founded by the IIMA Alumni Association for disadvantaged students, will indeed illuminate the lives of these children.

R Ravi Kumar, President of the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI), remarked that the new Fatehnagar campus will serve as a beacon of hope for children residing in the Rasoolpura and Fatehnagar slums. He commended that it will hold a special place in the hearts of the impoverished by providing quality education.

T Muralidharan, Chairman of the Fundraising Committee, noted that these institutions offer pathways to higher education and meaningful careers. He mentioned that, alongside the already established Udbhav school, the network now caters to 1,086 students, supported by 55 teachers, 3 principals, and 11 support staff.

Retired IPS officer SV Ramanamurthy, along with Shanmuka, Harish Kumar, Sitaram, and Sri Harsha – all alumni and board trustees of the prestigious Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad – were also present at the inauguration.