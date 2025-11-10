Cultural unity: Telangana Raj Bhavan celebrates Uttarakhand State Foundation Day

Hyderabad: Telangana Raj Bhavan on Sunday celebrated the Uttarakhand State Foundation Day with a dignified and culturally vibrant programme, which was graced by the Governor of Telangana Jishnu Dev Varma.

The event was organised under the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ initiative of the Government of India, symbolising the unity of India’s diverse cultural heritage. In his address, the Governor extended warm greetings to the people of Uttarakhand and paid homage to the leaders, citizens, and cultural torchbearers who contributed to the formation and progress of the state.

Recalling the shared ethos of Indian civilisation, the Governor said: “VasudhaivaKutumbakam teaches us that the entire world is one family. It is this timeless wisdom that guides our national spirit. The soul of India is cultural—deep, inclusive, and enduring. Our nation continues to move forward guided by these cultural values that foster unity, empathy, and harmony among all communities.”

Adding to the significance of the day, a video message of goodwill from the Governor of Uttarakhand was played.

The cultural segment of the programme featured traditional Pahadi dance, folk music, and artistic presentations that showcased the rich heritage and vibrancy of Uttarakhand.

The event was attended by distinguished guests including Principal Secretary to the Governor M Dana Kishore, Sunil Sharma, Vijay Prasad Puneti, a Padma Awardee, along with senior officials and invitees from Uttarakhand.

The state, initially named Uttaranchal, was carved out of Uttar Pradesh and officially formed on November 9, 2000, becoming the 27th state of the Republic of India.