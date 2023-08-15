CV Anand takes charge as director of TSPICCC

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner C V Anand on Monday took charge as the director of Telangana State Police Integrated Command and Control Centre (TSPICCC).



He said the State government sanctioned 400 posts, including a director ( (Additional DG rank), a DIG, two SPs, four ASPs, six DSPs, and Inspector and sub inspectors, to manage all aspects of operations and management at the TSPICCC building.

Addressing the staff officers, he shared the vision and objectives of the most advanced facility and exhorted them to work to synergise and leverage technology, data analysis, apps and other elements to render good service to the public. It was decided to pursue with all other departments, like GHMC and irrigation, to locate their teams in the centre so as to start the process of multi-agency operations in a synchronized form.

Integral to the meeting were the formulation of targets, work allotment to the officers, meticulous budget projections, and the articulation of a comprehensive action plan. Directives were issued to initiate tenders for establishing vital amenities within the building, including a canteen and gymnasium.

The strategic decision to relocate Dial 100, COEs and reinforce existing wings while introducing new ones further underlines the government’s consistent commitment to fortify law enforcement capabilities; all these at State level will interplay to effectively mitigate the emerging challenges to fortify security and render swift response to all calamities through the multi-agency operations centre, disaster and crisis management centre in the building.