CV Anand's wife launches "Fitcop" app

Hyderabad: The city police began a paradigm shift in prioritising health and wellness of its workforce and wards, with the launch of "Fitcop" app, which provides on-demand access to an array of health resources and guidance, support from doctors, therapists at the push of a button.

Police Commissioner CV Anand's wife Lalitha Anand launched the Fitcop app at a programme here. Anand said in March 2022 the city police entered into an MoU with the Helping Hand foundation and tasked them to take up a health survey in all police stations of West Zone. The post-facto analysis revealed that 60 percent of staff are suffering from life-style diseases and BMIs are beyond reasonable limits. "Taking cue from these statistics, we envisioned to put up a monitoring mechanism which ensures results." he added.

Explaining the features of the app, Anand said that FITCOP was developed on the underlying schema of 3 Ds – Diagnose, Develop and Do where in every unit officer will be diagnosed. Based on the medical parameters, the foundation develops a road map to get rid of the medical comorbidities and maps them to a dietician, physical training instructor or a counsellor or doctor through in-app chat/call service. The daily physical activity and the progress made by the staff will be translated into a digital dashboard and supervised by officers.

"Good health improves productivity, enhances decision-making which fosters collective success of the department and benefits society. It serves. As leaders of the force, it is our duty to take care of your welfare." said.Anand.

