Cybage announces new state-of-the-art development in Gachibowli

Hyderabad: Cybage, a leading global software organisation, is set to expand its presence by establishing a new state-of-the-art development facility spanning 1.4 lakh sq ft in Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

Embarking on an ambitious growth trajectory, Cybage is poised to triple its workforce in Hyderabad over the next three years, reaching an impressive 1,600 employees and fortifying its commitment to excellence.

The strategic location of this site was influenced by key factors, such as the presence of a conducive ecosystem for IT companies, ensuring seamless connectivity, and accessibility for employees, clients, and partners.

Commenting on the new facility, Arun Nathani, CEO and MD, Cybage, said, “Hyderabad has been an integral part of our growth story. We plan to have best-in-class infrastructure that will enable us to meet clients’ requirements while providing our employees with an environment to deliver greater value. As a forward-looking, tech-driven company, we believe in creating a workplace that supports our existing team’s growth and serves as a magnet for the brightest minds in the industry.”

Headquartered in Pune and with key delivery operations in Hyderabad and Gandhinagar, India, Cybage boasts a workforce of over 7,500. It has a significant presence in more than ten countries, including USA, Canada, UK, and Australia.