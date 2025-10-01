Cyber crime cases see noticeable increase in 2023

Hyderabad: Cyber Crimes have increased in Telangana in the last three years. The NCRB report – 2023 said that a total of 18,236 cyber crime cases were registered in 2023 and 15,297 cases in 2022. In 2021, it was only 10,303 cases. Computer related offences, identity theft, publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit acts in electronic form were among the cyber crime cases booked in the state in 2023.

In Hyderabad city also, cyber crimes increased. A total of 4,855 cases were booked in 2023 and 4,436 in 2022. The cyber crime cases booked in 2021 were 3,303. The offences against the state were reduced. The report said that 92 cases were reported in 2023 and 99 in 2022. It was 125 cases in 2021.