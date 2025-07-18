Live
Cyber safety drive: SBI flags off 3 mobile publicity vans
Hyderabad: State Bank of India (SBI), Hyderabad Circle, has launched a comprehensive Cyber Fraud Awareness initiative across Telangana. This campaign covers a wide range of public spaces—including educational institutions, NGOs, government and corporate offices, malls, metro stations, and parks—with the goal of educating citizens about digital threats and financial safety.
SBI’s outreach efforts have been carefully designed to target all segments of society and promote cyber fraud awareness.
To deepen its impact, SBI flagged off three mobile publicity vans from its Local Head Office in Koti on 17th July 2025. The event was led by Shri S Radhakrishnan, Chief General Manager (CGM) of SBI Hyderabad Circle, along with General Managers Shri Ravi Kumar Verma and Shri Satish Kumar. These vans will travel extensively throughout Telangana, providing valuable information on recognizing and avoiding cyber fraud.