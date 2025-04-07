Cyberabad cops seize ganja worth Rs 1.1 cr, three held

Hyderabad: Sleuths of Cyberabad Special Operations Team (SOT), Balanagar, apprehended three drug peddlers for transporting ganja from Odisha to Haryana via Telangana. The police seized 273 kg dry ganja worth Rs 1.1 crore from their possession.

The police arrested Pardeep Kumar alias Ajay Sharma (27) of Fazilka district (Punjab), Sunny (25) and Manish Kumar (29), both of Bhiwani district (Haryana). Sahil, a financier & receiver of Sonipet district (Haryana) and Subhash Biswas alias Samuel, dry ganja main supplier of Odisha are absconding.

According to the police, Pardeep, residing at Bowenpally, engages his pick-up vehicle for various packers and movers surrounding Bowenpally for shifting house-hold items. Sunny and Manish, known to Pardeep, act as driver and labour respectively. Sahil is a known to Pardeep; about 15 days back he discussed ganja consignment from Odisha. Pardeep and Sahil decided to invest money for transporting and selling dry ganja in Haryana. On March 31 they went to Odisha where Sahil introduced Subhash to Pradeep and confirmed consignment of ganja by paying Rs 1.3 lakh to Subhash,” said N Koti Reddy, DCP, Medchal zone, Cyberabad.

He said on April 1 Sunny and Manish loaded household items in the pick-up and reached Odisha, met Pardeep and Sahil.

On April 5 Pardeep, Sunny and Manish loaded ganja in the vehicle and concealed it with household items to avoid police checking while returning to Haryana via Telangana. On Sunday, while Pardeep, Sunny and Mahish reached near Shamirpet ORR junction, the police apprehended them and seized the material.

The police requested citizens to give information pertaining to dry ganja suppliers through Dial 100 or Cyberabad WhatsApp number 9490617444. Their identity will be kept confidential.