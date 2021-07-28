Cyberabad police hand over recovered properties 

Cyberabad: The Cyberabad police on Tuesday held a property release mela at its grounds and handed over the stolen property of worth Rs 1.5 crore to the respective owners/complainants.

Cyberabad police commissioner V C Sajjanar said, "The department has detected many property offence cases in the previous year, as various wings had worked hard to ensure that the stolen property is recovered. The protection of life and property and prevention and detection of crimes are the core duties of police."

"Apart from that, living up to the expectations of the citizens is of utmost importance to us. We have made genuine and dedicated efforts in tracing criminals and apprehending them using all possible technologies and also recovering stolen properties. It is really a proud moment for the department to hand over the properties to their respective owners," he added.

According to a release from the department, 93.1 tolas of gold and 360.2 tolas of silver worth Rs 30,67,463 were recovered in 30 cases, ninety vehicles in 90 cases, 35 mobile phones in 25 cases and 11 other properties were also recovered in 11 cases.

Overall the property worth Rs 1.5 crores was recovered and was handed over to the rightful owners.