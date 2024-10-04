Live
Cyberabad police issues traffic advisory for road construction
The Cyberabad police issued a traffic advisory in view of the construction of the CC road from Mallampet bus stop to Hanuman Temple, Mallampet, for a period of 20 days
Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police issued a traffic advisory in view of the construction of the CC road from Mallampet bus stop to Hanuman Temple, Mallampet, for a period of 20 days. To facilitate seamless flow of traffic, and as congestion is expected at the route, police issued an alternate route for the time period. According to police, the traffic coming from Bachupally towards ORR Exit 4A will be diverted at Mallampet bus stop – take a left turn – Kazipally Bollaram Road BC Colony – ORR Exit 4A Service Road round the clock.
The traffic coming from ORR Exit 4A towards Bachupally will be diverted at Mallampet entry road – ORR Service Road Exit 4A – take left turn – Kazipally Bollaram Road BC colony – Mallampet Bus Stop – take right turn – Bachupally round the clock.