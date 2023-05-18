Cyberabad police & SCSC collaborate to tackle traffic woes in IT Corridor

Rangareddy: In a proactive move to address the worsening traffic situation in the IT Corridor, Cyberabad Police and the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) organised an interactive meeting with representatives from the IT industry on Wednesday. The meeting aimed to discuss the existing bottlenecks, propose solutions, gather feedback from industry professionals, and explore ways to enhance traffic conditions and reduce commuting time for road users. Speaking on the occasion, Cyberabad CP Stephen Raveendra highlighted the rigorous studies conducted at major junctions and main roads during peak and non-peak hours. By involving road users in the decision-making process, the authorities identified traffic diversion strategies aimed at facilitating smooth vehicular movement and minimising disruptions.

While some measures may result in longer routes, the primary objective is to ensure a seamless flow of traffic, avoiding multiple stops. He stressed the need to encourage companies to utilise shuttles from metro stations and promote carpooling options. He further suggested that companies should instruct their gate security staff to prioritize traffic management near entry and exit gates to prevent blockages. Acknowledging the importance of enhancing traffic management, he advocated for an increase in the number of traffic volunteers from SCSC.

Krishna Yedula, Secretary General of SCSC, commended the proactive approach of the Cyberabad Police, stating that their dedication has led to numerous solutions. He emphasized the significance of the meeting, showcasing how SCSC and Cyberabad Traffic Police are actively engaging with the industry in a two-way dialogue, welcoming valuable suggestions to improve traffic flow in the IT corridor. He expressed gratitude to the representatives of over 100 organizations from the IT sector who attended the meeting.

Narayan Naik, Joint CP Traffic, updated on the progress of the construction of a flyover near Gachibowli junction. He also outlined the measures undertaken by the traffic police to minimize inconvenience by opening alternative routes until the flyover's completion. Additionally, he presented the IT industry with the preparations being made by the Cyberabad traffic police for the upcoming monsoon season.

DCP, Madhapur Shilpavalli, Secretary, SCSC Krishna Yedula, Joint Secretary, Traffic Forum, SCSC Srinivas CR, and other traffic officials were present.