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Cyberabad Traffic Police plans one-way loop to ease traffic at IT corridor
In Short
Police say the loop would allow the full width of the roads to be used and help vehicles move without stopping at intersections.
Cyberabad Traffic Police are preparing to introduce a permanent one-way loop system to reduce congestion around Hitech City and Biodiversity. The approach is based on a model used around Kasu Brahmananda Reddy Park in Jubilee Hills.
The proposed signal-free route will start at Biodiversity Junction, pass the IKEA rotary towards Raheja Mindspace’s C-Gate, continue through Knowledge City and Dallas Centre, then turn right at My Home Bhuja before returning to Biodiversity Junction.
The plan is intended to remove four major bottlenecks and ease peak-hour congestion, when commuters travelling to and from work often face gridlock and slow-moving traffic around Biodiversity and Knowledge City. Police say the loop would allow the full width of the roads to be used and help vehicles move without stopping at intersections.
Developed with the Society for Cyberabad Security Council, the proposal is being prepared for a field-level trial. If the trial is successful, the system could help reduce traffic delays across the IT corridor.
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