Cycling freaks lap up Fit India…Tuesdays

Hyderabad: Cycling enthusiasts from the city participated wholeheartedly in good numbers at the four corners of the city for a transformative initiative – Fit India Cycling Tuesdays.

At several locations in the city, including in Gachibowli Stadium, hundreds of cycling enthusiasts joined in for the 3-kilometre ride. They also took part enthusiastically near Hussain Sagar, Osmania University lane and also at Suchitra.

Fit India Cycling Tuesdays have been initiated at thousands of locations across the country and this will continue every Tuesday to bring a major behavior change in our country where people ride at least for 30 minutes. The main motto of this initiative is to create a collective effort by India’s cycling community to tackle pressing issues like pollution, traffic congestion and poor public health. By making cycling a regular activity, the campaign aims to spark a behavioural change that will contribute to a greener, fitter and healthier nation. This campaign has been initiated by Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Santhana Selvan, bicycle mayor of Hyderabad, said, “This initiative will bring a drastic change in the cycling revolution. We have received a huge response from the cycling community. This campaign will transform cycling from passion into lifestyle. It’s an opportunity to create large-scale change socially, environmentally and economically. With the participation of lakhs of cyclists, including individuals and groups, the initiative is expected to create ripple effects nationwide. We hope that people use bicycles for their everyday commute, and not just on Tuesdays. For instance, out of 10 trips in a week, if they use bicycle or walk for at least two trips in a week, it would be good. If it’s more than five km, they can use public transportation. With this initiative, it will not only promote a healthier lifestyle but also help to address environmental concerns such as pollution”.