Cyclone Mandous: Heavy rain lashes Tamil Nadu

Hyderabad: As the Telangana Assembly elections are just one year away, the AICC high command reshuffled the Telangana Congress Committee. Continuing A Revanth Reddy as the TPCC chief, the party high command constituted new Political Affairs Committee (PAC) and appointed new vice presidents and district party unit chiefs. Interestingly, party senior leader and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy's name was not included in any of the announced State party unit wings.

State party in-charge and AICC general secretary Manickam Tagore has been appointed as chiarman of the State PAC by replacing senior leader Shabbir Ali. Former TPCC chiefs and senior leaders like K Jana Reddy and J Geeta Reddy find place in the 18-member political affairs committee. The party nominated 59 TPCC general secretaries including A Dayakar and others. 24 Vice presidents were also appointed to lead the party in the coming Assembly elections. Senior leader N Uttam Kumar Reddy's wife Padmavati Reddy has been appointed as TPCC vice president.

AICC general secretary KC Venugopal issued a release appointing Revanth Reddy as the chairman of the TPCC executive committee.

Waliullah Sameer has been appointed as Hyderabad district unit party chief. 26 districts have got new party chiefs in the reshuffle effected by the party high command. Senior leader Konda Surekha has been appointed as chief of Mancherial district party.