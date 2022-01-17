D Srinivas to quit TRS

Hyderabad: TRS Rajya Sabha MP D Srinivas is likely to return to Congress on January 24. He is also likely to quit Rajya Sabha MP post five months prior to completing his term on the day he joins the Congress.

Sources said that Srinivas would join Congress in the presence of AICC Chief Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi. Recently, the TRS MP met AICC high command in the national capital and held talks on his return to Congress. He was APCC president in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. After the formation of Telangana, Srinivas shifted loyalties to the ruling TRS and he got MP post.

After Srinivas's son and Nizamabad MP D Arvind won the Lok Sabha elections in 2019, relations between him and the TRS leadership soured and the senior leader was away from participating in government and party programmes. Sources said that Srinivas is likely to play a key role again in Congress party as the party high command wanted to revive the party in Telangana before 2023 Assembly elections.