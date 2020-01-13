Dammaiguda: Singireddy Somasekhar Reddy campaigns for Sunitha Chandra Mohan in Sri Vedadri Nagar

Dammaiguda: TPCC secretary Singireddy Somasekhar Reddy conducted campaigning for Sunitha Chandra Mohan in Sri Vedadri Nagar, Ayodhya Nagr, LSR Nagar areas in 8th ward of the municipality division on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, "Voters should think and vote for the voices which questions in the coming elections. The result of the elections should be a lesson for the ruling party leaders." Sunitha Chandra Mohan, Santhoshi, Lalitha, Ananda, kalavathi, Suvarna and others were present.