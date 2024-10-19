Damodar Raja Narsimha pledges justice to Musi project oustees

Hyderabad: Assuring that no injustice will be done to anyone living near the Musi River, Minister C. Damodar Raja Narsimha stated on Friday that opposition parties were politicizing the Musi Rejuvenation project.

Addressing a press conference, Raja Narsimha emphasized that governments should have the integrity and commitment to protect the Musi River. “We all have the responsibility to protect the ponds and rivers. Nature should be preserved beyond politics,” he asserted. The minister recalled that in 2016, the Musi River Development Corporation was established by issuing GO MS 7 by the then-government.

He noted that the boundaries of the Musi River were determined by the previous government, which also decided to provide double-bedroom houses and a rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) package to the affected families near the Musi River. All these decisions were made by the Municipal Department under the BRS government, as recalled by the minister.

Raja Narsimha questioned why the opposition was politicizing the issue now, given that the previous government had formed a corporation and issued directions regarding the project.

He assured that it is the guarantee of the government and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy that every affected family will be cared for, stating that overnight development is not feasible. “It is the government's responsibility to provide rehabilitation, and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is working towards that,” he added.

The minister mentioned that due to the Mallannasagar project, 14 villages were submerged, raising questions about the justice rendered to the affected individuals. He highlighted that these individuals faced police brutality and lathi charges during land acquisition, which was imposed under Section 144. He pointed out that the UPA government introduced the Comprehensive Land Acquisition Act in 2013, but the BRS government did not implement it. He concluded by assuring the rehabilitation of residents near the Musi River.