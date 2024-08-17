Dana Kishore holds surprise inspections, directs officials to undertake repair works

Hyderabad: The Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Dana Kishore, inspected several areas of the city on Friday and directed the officials to carry out the works and complete them on time to avoid inconvenience to the public.

He also instructed the completion of pending projects, the repair of damaged roads, and the identification of waterlogging areas by zonal Commissioners.

Moreover, as infectious diseases are likely to prevail during the rainy season, Dana Kishore advised paying special attention to the garbage vulnerable points within the GHMC. Jubilee Hills Road No 45, Road No 70, Gautam Nagar, Deen Dayal Nagar, Film Nagar, and other areas where garbage is frequently dumped were also inspected. It was ordered to take measures to lift the garbage in two shifts in such areas.

He instructed the SFA and sanitation workers to promptly clear the garbage and mandated that the attendance of sanitation staff be recorded transparently.

The principal secretary asked them to wear uniforms, hand gloves, and follow protective measures.

As per officials, there are a total of 140 water logging points. It has been decided to identify those areas with heavy traffic and direct them to take measures during the monsoon.

Zonal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi, EE Vijay Kumar, Water Board GM Harishankar, and others were present.