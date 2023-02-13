  • Menu
DAP Welfare Assn celebrates silver jubilee

DAP Welfare Assn celebrates silver jubilee
Highlights

DAPWA was organised by the MCEME on Saturday

Hyderabad: The silver jubilee of the Defence Accounts Pensioners' Welfare Association (DAPWA) was organised by the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) on Saturday.

A release said the programmd started with honoring of senior pensioners, aged above 75 and 90, by senior army officials. Around 500 members participated in the event. Free medical camps were organised for betterment of members, said a senior officer of the defence wing.

