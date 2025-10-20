DCA cracks down on illegal cardiac drugs in Secunderabad gyms

Hyderabad: The Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) has recently flagged the improper use and illegal sale of the cardiovascular drug Mephentermine Sulphate injections in gyms across Secunderabad.

Acting on a tip-off from the Karkhana police, DCA officials conducted a raid on an unlicensed premises owned by M Naresh at Namalagundu, Secunderabad, seizing 66 vials of the cardiac stimulant drugs Termin and Termiva.

These injections, primarily intended for medical use to normalise decreased blood pressure during surgery-induced hypotension, are being illegally stocked and sold in gyms to bodybuilders.

The stimulant works by increasing noradrenaline release, enhancing cardiac output, and constricting blood vessels to rapidly raise blood pressure, thereby increasing endurance and physical performance. However, misuse poses serious health risks, including cardiovascular disorders and even death.

The drugs, sold at highly inflated prices ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 per vial, are distributed unlawfully by gym owners and trainers, with reports that injections are being reused among multiple users, elevating the risk of infectious diseases like HIV. This practice violates the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, with potential imprisonment of up to five years for those involved.

DCA Director-General Shahnawaz Qasim warned of the grave health consequences of this abuse and stressed that only certified doctors should administer such potent medications.

The crackdown aims to curb this dangerous trend in Secunderabad gyms where cardiovascular drugs are exploited to artificially boost bodybuilding performance, risking public health and safety.

Further operations targeting similar illicit drug sales at gyms are planned by the authorities to protect users from hazardous misuse.