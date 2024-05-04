DCA raids clinic, seizes drugs

The Telangana State Drug Control Administration (DCA) raided a clinic at Sai Nagar, North Lalaguda, Tukaramgate, which was being operated by a quack. Officials seized drugs worth Rs 1.60 lakh that were stocked for sale at the clinic.



According to DCA, the officers found that the doctor running it did not have the requisite permissions or a medical license. A case was also registered with the police against the quack.

The raid by DCA officials took place at Vayu Clinic in Secunderabad, which was allegedly being run by P Venkateshwar Reddy, a quack who falsely claimed to be an MBBS doctor. Venkateshwar Reddy, the accused, had allegedly cheated the public by falsely claiming to be an MBBS doctor, said the DCA in a press release. Officials also found doctor stamps with fake registration numbers and fake prescription books at the clinic during the raid.

DCA lodged a complaint with the Tukaramgate police station regarding the fraudulent practice by the fake doctor of cheating the public. A police case has been filed against Venkateshwar Reddy under Sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The public may report any complaints regarding illegal activities concerning medicines through the Drugs Control Administration, Telangana, toll-free number 1800-599-6969, which is operational from 10:30 am to 5 pm on all working days.