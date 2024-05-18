Live
- 50 killed due to rainstorms, floods in Afghanistan
- FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-24: Indian women leave for matches in Europe
- Thailand Open: Satwik-Chirag, Ashwini-Tanisha into semis; Meirba suffers exit
- India lose one Olympic quota as WADA suspends boxer Parveen
- MI end IPL 2024 campaign with 18-run loss to LSG
- Come in numbers and enjoy game: Chhetri to home fans for farewell match
- Stage set for epic IPL face-off: RCB, CSK clash for final playoff berth
- AIFF rejects Premier 1 club licence of HFC, Jamshedpur FC, Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters
- Focus on Warangal’s iconic hospital
- Entrepreneurship ecosystems: Fueling innovation in higher education
Angry farmers lock market over delay in purchase of grains
They were fuming that officials did not come forward to procure the grains that they had brought to the market 40 days ago
Atmakur (M) ( Yadadri-Bhongir) : Angry over delay in procurement of grain, farmers locked the sub-market in Atmakur (M) in the district on Friday.
About 45 days ago, a grain purchase center was opened at Atmakur (M).
So far 29,241 bags have been purchased from 80 farmers. About 7,000 sacks of grain are to be purchased from 40 farmers.
Even though it has been 40 days since they brought the grain to the purchase center but officials yet to lift them. Expressing their anger, the farmers locked the agricultural sub-market on Friday and staged protest. Farmers Bisu Chander Goud, Maktala Husthen, Kore Ashok and others were present in this programme.
