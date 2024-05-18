  • Menu
Angry farmers lock market over delay in purchase of grains

Angry farmers lock market over delay in purchase of grains
Farmers locking the main gate of Agriculture Sub-market in Atmakur (M) in Yadadri-Bhongir district on Friday

They were fuming that officials did not come forward to procure the grains that they had brought to the market 40 days ago

Atmakur (M) ( Yadadri-Bhongir) : Angry over delay in procurement of grain, farmers locked the sub-market in Atmakur (M) in the district on Friday.

About 45 days ago, a grain purchase center was opened at Atmakur (M).

So far 29,241 bags have been purchased from 80 farmers. About 7,000 sacks of grain are to be purchased from 40 farmers.

Even though it has been 40 days since they brought the grain to the purchase center but officials yet to lift them. Expressing their anger, the farmers locked the agricultural sub-market on Friday and staged protest. Farmers Bisu Chander Goud, Maktala Husthen, Kore Ashok and others were present in this programme.

