DCA raids mehndi cone manufacturing unit

Hyderabad: The Telangana Drugs Control Administration apprehended a person involved in using a toxic chemical ‘Picramic Acid’ making Henna (mehndi) cones.

DCA officers raided Henna manufacturing unit at Mehdipatnam and found using a toxic chemical ‘Picramic Acid’ making Henna cones at an unlicensed premise ‘Shakil Industries’ on Tuesday.

Drugs Inspector, Hanamkonda J Kiran Kumar, gathered intelligence regarding movement of a spurious cosmetic under the name ‘Special Karachi Mehendi Cone’ in the market and identified the cosmetic product ‘Special Karachi Mehendi Cone’ manufactured by Shakil Industries, Hyderabad and sent it for testing at Drugs Control Laboratory, Hyderabad.

According to DCA, Drugs Control Laboratory issued a test report indicating the presence of ‘Picramic Acid’, which is a synthetic dye and should not be used in Henna (Mehendi) Cones as per the standards of ‘Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) IS 17318:2020.’

Kiran Kumar and his team raided and seized the manufacturing unit running without a cosmetic manufacturing licence. The officers seized huge stock of Mehendi Cone and apprehended Mohammed Yousuf Ali, Proprietor of Shakil Industries, Mehdipatnam. DCA officers seized the stocks and lifted the samples for analysis. Further investigation shall be carried out and action shall be taken as per the law against all the offenders.