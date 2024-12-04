DCA raids quack’s clinic, illegally stocked drugs seized

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Drugs Control Administration (DCA) raided a healthcare facility operated by a quack at Beerappagadda, Uppal Khalsa village, Medchal–Malkajgiri district. The DCA seized illegally stocked drugs meant for sale from the establishment.

According to DCA, Banothu Srinu was practicing medicine without proper MBBS qualification at his healthcare facility named Anjali Clinic. During the course of the raid, the DCA teams seized 17 varieties of medicines worth Rs 20,500, including antibiotics, steroids, antifungal drugs, and analgesics.

Several antibiotics like ceftriaxone and amoxicillin and steroids like dexamethasone were detected at the clinic. The indiscriminate sale of antibiotics by unqualified individuals can cause severe health issues, such as the emergence of antimicrobial resistance, which threatens public health globally. Moreover, misuse of the steroid can lead to immune system suppression, hormonal imbalance, muscle and bone weakness, and other effects.

The general public can report suspected manufacturing activity related to drugs, including narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, in residential, commercial, or industrial areas, as well as any other complaints regarding illegal activities concerning medicines, by calling 1800-599-6969, which is operational from 10:30 am to 5 pm on all working days, said DCA director general, V B Kamalsan Reddy.