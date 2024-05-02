DCA seizes allopathic medicine over misleading ads

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Drug Control Administration (DCA) seized allopathic medicine ‘Colinol-SPAS’ tablets from a medical shop in Nampally due to misleading advertisements claiming that it can treat disorders of menstrual flow. Such claims contravene the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.

During raids conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday, TSDCA officials detected ‘Colinol-SPAS’ tablets manufactured and marketed by Vivimed Labs Ltd, located in Kashipur, Uttarakhand. The product label made a misleading claim by suggesting it can treat spasmodic dysmenorrhea and menstrual disorders.

According to the DCA, persons who make misleading claims are punishable under the Drugs and Magic Remedies Act, 1954. They may face imprisonment for up to six months, a fine, or both.

The public can report any complaints regarding illegal activities concerning medicines to the DCA Telangana through the toll-free number: 1800-599-6969. The helpline operates between 10:30 am and 5 pm on all working days.