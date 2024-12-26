Live
Death Toll Rises to Two in Hyderabad Nanakramguda Accident; Driver Arrested
The death toll in the Nanakramguda road accident rises to two as Venkata Ramana Reddy succumbs to injuries. Police arrest the driver involved in the crash.
The tragic road accident in Nanakramguda on Sunday night has claimed another life, increasing the toll to two. Venkata Ramana Reddy, who had sustained severe injuries in the incident, passed away while being treated at Gandhi Hospital.
The accident occurred when Ramana and his friend, I. Shravani, were riding a motorcycle along the slip road near Nanakramguda.
A car, driven by Sri Kailash, collided with their bike. Shravani, a student at CBIT college in Gandipet, died instantly at the scene. Ramana, critically injured, was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries later.
Police have filed a case against Sri Kailash, charging him with rash and negligent driving. The driver, recently returned from London after completing his studies, was taken into custody following the incident.
The police are investigating the accident further as they continue to gather details.