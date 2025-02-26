Deputy Mayor holds meet with key depts on preps for Ramzan

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Sobhan Reddy has emphasised the GHMC’s dedication to facilitating a smooth experience for prayers and for fasting throughout the holy month of Ramzan. She assured that all essential arrangements, including sanitation and utility services, will be carried out efficiently, with the goal of making this sacred month both peaceful and convenient for everyone.

The deputy mayor chaired a special meeting on Tuesday with representatives of mosques from the Secunderabad constituency along with government officials including city police, GHMC, HMWSSB, TSSPDCL, and other departments.

During the meeting, it was discussed to enhance cleanliness measures with regular and special cleaning in and around mosques, the road maintenance including repairing of roads leading to mosques and proper lane marking. Deployment of special cleaning teams in the evenings after the Iftar, coordination with the traffic department to ease congestion near mosques, anti-mosquito fogging around mosques every alternate day, and other measures will be undertaken. The Deputy Mayor directed the officials to form a dedicated team to address stray dog issues, ensuring fully functional streetlights across all localities and uninterrupted power supply during Ramzan.

Moreover, Srilatha directed the water department that there should be regular supply of drinking water without any interruptions and immediate resolution of drainage issues through dedicated teams, apart from joint efforts with the health department to maintain hygiene.

Additionally, permissions were given for festive special bazaars to meet public needs.

Deputy Mayor Srilatha emphasised that the holy month of Ramzan holds immense significance for Muslim brothers and sisters. She assured, “Building upon the success of past initiatives, we will enhance our services this year. Clean roads, proper lighting, and fogging to tackle mosquito issues will remain our top priorities.”

The Deputy Mayor urged officials to take proactive steps to address public needs and ensure timely completion of arrangements. She appealed to citizens for their cooperation and encouraged them to share their suggestions, promising swift

resolutions.