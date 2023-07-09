Devotees line up towards Sri Ujjaini Mahankali Temple on the occasion of Lashkar Bonalu

Hyderabad: Devotees in large numbers thronged Sri Ujjaini Mahankali Temple at Secunderabad on the occasion of Lashkar Bonalu on Sunday.

The women folks came to the temple in large numbers carrying bonum on their heads from the wee hours. The temple premises gave a crowded look with devotees waiting for their turn to have darshan of Ammavaru. The temple authorities had organised two queues to manage the crowd. The Shiva Sattulu and Potharajus who are the major attraction of the Bonalu Jatara will start coming to the temple from afternoon till night.

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav offered Silk clothes to Ammavaru on behalf of the state government. The State Government has been celebrating Bonalu as the State Festival. Several VIPs are expected to visit the temple later in the day.

The BRS MLC K Kavitha would be offering Bonum to Ammavaru at 9.30 am.