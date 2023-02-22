DGP Anjani Kumar honours winners of police duty meet

Hyderabad: Director-General of Police Anjani Kumar on Tuesday honoured five Telangana police officers and coaches who won medals in the 66th All-India Police Duty Meet in Bhopal from February 13 to 17. The five officers had won medals in four categories.

Congratulating the medal winners, Kumar said such competitions will increase professional competitiveness. He, along with Additional DGs Abhilash Bisht, Mahesh M Bhagwat, felicitated the officers. The officers are: A Manmohan (inspector CCS LB Nagar, Rachakonda) who won gold medal in Scientific Aids to Investigation (Written test LAW) category, B Venkatesh, (SI Communication, SIB Intelligence), silver in Computer Awareness ( Programming Ability), B Vijay (HC, CI Cell, Intelligence), silver in Computer Awareness ( Programming Ability), A Anil Kumar (PC, FP Unit Balangar Zone, Cyberabad) silver in Police Videography, G Thirupati and G Ramakrishna Reddy (RSI ISW and HC, BD), third in Anti Sabotage check (Ground Search Team).

Later, the DGP said the State-level police duty meet was not organised due to Covid and other reasons. He said a duty meet would be held before the end of August or September. This responsibility is being handed over to CID Additional DG Mahesh M Bhagwat.