DGP appeals to Maoist leaders to surrender

Hyderabad: TheTelangana Director General of Police B Shivadhar Reddy on Sunday appealed to top underground Maoist leaders and cadres to lay down their arms and return to the mainstream. He assured them of a peaceful, secure, and dignified life under the rehabilitation policy of the state government. The DGP reiterated an earlier appeal made by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, specifically urging the remaining underground cadres, including fifteen from Telangana, to shun violence and reintegrate into society.

The DGP revealed that over the past two years, as many as 588 Maoist leaders and cadres at various organisational levels have surrendered and rejoined normal life. This progress is attributed to the sustained efforts of the Telangana Police and the effective implementation of the Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy. All of them have availed themselves of government benefits and are now living safely in their native villages with their families.

Shivadhar Reddy noted that the positive outcomes of this policy have even inspired underground Maoists from other states to surrender before the Telangana Police. He stated that this demonstrates the credibility, compassion, and effectiveness of the state initiatives. The government remains committed to providing comprehensive support to enable former cadres to live with freedom and respect. The DGP concluded by asking all remaining leaders to come forward and embrace a peaceful future by reuniting with their families and contributing positively to the progress of the state. This initiative marks a significant step towards ending regional insurgency through administrative compassion rather than force.