DGP dismisses allegations levelled by Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Director-General of Police (DGP) of Telangana M Mahender Reddy on Monday dismissed the allegations levelled by MP and TPCC president A Revanth Reddy that phones of the police chief and ministers were being tapped.



In a statement, he clarified that allegations with regard to the tapping of phones of the DGP and those of ministers and groupism within the department are "absolutely baseless and defamatory in nature". "The Telangana Police department has been taking all necessary measures as per the provisions of law for the prevention of crime, detection of crime, and maintenance of public order and peace.", the DGP asserted.

The statement said the Centre had issued regulations and guidelines with regard to interception of phones under the Indian Telegraph Act. The department has been strictly adhering to them while taking measures for the prevention of crime and maintenance of public order and peace in public interest.

He stated that officers of all wings of the police have been working in absolute cohesion with teamwork. "There are no groups in the department, as has been alleged. The postings and placements of the personnel in various wings of the police department are done as per the job needs and based on merits".

The police chief said it was not in the public interest to make such baseless allegations against the department and officers. Making such allegations will have a serious impact on the morale and motivation of the police which, in turn, will adversely affect public safety and security.

To counter the statement made by Revanth Reddy wherein he felt that it would have been better had the Maoist problem continued, the DGP added, "more than 350 personnel of Telangana police laid down their lives and made supreme sacrifices fighting left-wing extremism. A large number of innocent citizens, public representatives including ministers, and MLAs lost their lives in the mindless violence perpetrated by the Maoists. Making baseless allegations against the police officers risking their lives day in and day out does not augur well for the safety and security of society at large."