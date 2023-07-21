Live
DGP praises Cops
Hyderabad: In the wake of relentless rains in Telangana State, Director General of Police Anjani Kumar has appreciated the field officers’ hard work and dedication to their service. The DGP encouraged the department to further assist citizens with all rainfall-related emergencies.
In a teleconference, he asked the police personnel to anticipate situations and plan in tandem with other departments to avert them.
“Friends, these are challenging times for the community we serve and they expect professionalism, courage, and empathy from each one of us individually and collectively,” he said.
He stressed on entrusting responsibility to carefully chosen police officers and creating a robust feedback mechanism. He also encouraged officers to use social media platforms to create awareness. “I am fully confident that each one of you will rise to the occasion and show exemplary leadership qualities,” he added.
Telangana DGP was planning to hold periodic teleconferences with officers to receive feedback and concentrate on the expected flood situation in the State.eom