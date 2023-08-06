Live
- No-confidence motion against govt to be moved on Aug 8 by Cong-led Oppn in Lok Sabha
- As JD(U)-RJD govt nears one-year mark, alliance politics under scrutiny
- Will not be a member of next Telangana Assembly, says Raja Singh
- FIR: Edelweiss intimidated Nitin Desai vide EOW, NCLT, DRT; tried to grab his studio
- Chandrababu emphasises on connection of rivers to overcome water problems
- Raj Bhavan summons Transport officials, as uncertainty over TSRTC Bill continues
- PM lays foundation stone for the development of 50 railway stations across SCR
- Imran's arrest is internal matter of Pakistan: US State Department
- Women in large numbers take part in 'Handloom Sari Walk'
- Rajouri encounter enters day 2, one terrorist killed
DGP presents `30L cheque to wife of deceased home guard
In a poignant event at DGP office here DGP Anjani Kumar, IPS, handed over a Rs 30 lakh cheque to M Uma Devi, spouse of late MajjiGovinda Rao, Home Guard-9600 of Telangana State as compensation for his unfortunate demise in an accident on May 4, 2023.
Speaking on the occasion, An: jani Kumar, said, “We know nothing can compensate for the loss of a loved one. We are committed to, however, helping the family financially through an appropriate financial package. The salary account tie-up with HDFC Bank facilitates this.”
