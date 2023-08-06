DGP presents `30L cheque to wife of deceased home guard

Hyderabad: In a poignant event at DGP office here DGP Anjani Kumar, IPS, handed over a Rs 30 lakh cheque to M Uma Devi, spouse of late MajjiGovinda Rao, Home Guard-9600 of Telangana State as compensation for his unfortunate demise in an accident on May 4, 2023.

Speaking on the occasion, An: jani Kumar, said, “We know nothing can compensate for the loss of a loved one. We are committed to, however, helping the family financially through an appropriate financial package. The salary account tie-up with HDFC Bank facilitates this.”