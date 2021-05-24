DGP review lockdown curbs

Hyderabad: State Director-General of Police M Mahender Reddy on Monday made a surprise visit to check-posts in the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate and inspected enforcement of the lockdown.

He interacted with Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat, traffic and other senior officials on the creation of zone-wise areas for checking of violators.

Reddy told the media that the lockdown would be implemented strictly. He explained that its enforcement by the police is intended only to break the chain of the virus spread and to safeguard the public from the pandemic.

The DGP stated, "The police are permitting the movement of staff of essential/emergency services, doctors and para-medical staff, on producing valid identity proof. Food delivery services are allowed as well. The citizens are requested not to venture out of their homes, unnecessarily, unless they had genuine reasons."

He warned people who wander on roads without reason would face serious action. Their vehicles will be seized. All the confiscated vehicles will be returned only after the lockdown. Bhagwat inspected the bandobast at Shivaji Chowk, Balapur. He said, "Citizens are urged to cooperate with the police in these difficult times because the chain of virus can be broken only if we stay home and abide by the law. Also, the police have been instructed to be polite in behaviour, but firm in action."