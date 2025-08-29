DGP urges citizens to dial 100 for immediate assistance

Hyderabad: In the wake of heavy rains across the state, Director General of Police, Dr. Jitender, has urged citizens to dial 100 for immediate police assistance.

The DGP said that intense rainfall is affecting Kamareddy, Medak, Nirmal and other districts, and local police are on high alert, extending all help to people in distress.

DGP stated that police teams are working in close coordination with SDRF and NDRF personnel to ensure public safety. Helicopters are also being deployed to evacuate stranded victims to safer locations.

Dr Jitender advised citizens to avoid unnecessary travel in rain-affected areas and assured that additional police forces are ready to respond swiftly during emergencies.