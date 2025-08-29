Live
- Gold rates in Delhi surges today, check the rates on 29 August, 2025
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on 29 August, 2025
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on 29 August, 2025
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today surges, check the rates on 29 August, 2025
- Chandrababu wishes people of Telugu Language Day, recalls Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy works
- Ukraine conflict is ‘Modi's war,’ claims White House
- Raj HC cancels 2021 police recruitment exam
- Rising Ganga: Aarti, cremations being held on Varanasi rooftops
- 40% women in urban areas fear for their safety: NARI report
- Delhi Police put video deposition rule on hold
DGP urges citizens to dial 100 for immediate assistance
Highlights
Hyderabad: In the wake of heavy rains across the state, Director General of Police, Dr. Jitender, has urged citizens to dial 100 for immediate police...
Hyderabad: In the wake of heavy rains across the state, Director General of Police, Dr. Jitender, has urged citizens to dial 100 for immediate police assistance.
The DGP said that intense rainfall is affecting Kamareddy, Medak, Nirmal and other districts, and local police are on high alert, extending all help to people in distress.
DGP stated that police teams are working in close coordination with SDRF and NDRF personnel to ensure public safety. Helicopters are also being deployed to evacuate stranded victims to safer locations.
Dr Jitender advised citizens to avoid unnecessary travel in rain-affected areas and assured that additional police forces are ready to respond swiftly during emergencies.
Next Story