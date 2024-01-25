Dharani panel seeks info, meets with 5 Collectors

Hyderabad: As part of continued efforts to identify the key areas which impacted following the Dharani ’s implementation, the committee on the portal began sifting out information from bureaucrats.

The committee of four, led by M Kodanda Reddy, had an elaborate meeting with the collectors of Siddipet, Ranga Reddy, Nizamabad, Khammam and Warangal districts at the Secretariat. They will also be meeting with officials of the Irrigation, Agriculture and Tribal Welfare departments on January 27.

The panel--which comprises former bureaucrats and a legal expert, besides former MLA Kodanda Reddy as its chairman--has also reportedly

quizzed officials during several hours of meeting, prompting some of them to express concern over the way they were being ‘vilified’ for technical inaccuracies which have crept into Dharani. Some issues discussed during the meeting were also sub judice and blaming them was not of any use.

Among other issues, the panel also sought details about the ‘Bhubharat’ pilot project which was part of a survey undertaken in Nizamabad at the time of YSR government in unified AP. The project had focused on digitalisation of Forest and Revenue lands of the district and is considered to have efficiently resolved issues.

During the meeting, the committee tried to extract information from officials regarding the key areas where there are maximum problems that have cropped up or reported during the past six years. They also sought to know the type of applications which landed at the portal’s modules and the awareness levels of property owners and farmers who applied for rectification of problems.

Apart from the collectors who were present at the meeting, the committee also spoke with some other collectors via video conference. Among a variety of issues discussed included implementation of Dharani and registration of lands. They tried to get detailed information on problems related to assigned lands, issues engulfed by Forest and Revenue, pattadar passbooks.

The committee will visit two districts on January 26 and 27 to study the impact, following the implementation of the scheme across the State, for preparing an ‘interim report’ for the budget. Being the vice-chairman of the Congress’s Kisan Cell, Kodanda Reddy is particular about problems faced by farmers.