Dharani portal will be ready by Sept-end : KCR calls for high-level meeting today

Hyderabad: The much-hyped Dharani portal, the one-stop source for all revenue records, is likely to become operational by September-end. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao called a high-level meeting on Tuesday to finalise the design of the portal at Pragati Bhavan.

The CM wants that the portal should be designed in such a way that it maintains all revenue records in a transparent way as the new initiative was part of revolutionary reforms undertaken in the Revenue department by his government.

Officials said that KCR is keen to enforce the newly-adopted Revenue Act in true spirit through the portal which provides a hassle-free access to the revenue records for all.

The registration of agricultural and non-agricultural lands will be done through Dharani ensuring 100 per cent transparency and corruption-free practice in the functioning of Revenue and Stamps and Registrations departments.

The government has already stopped the land and other property registrations until the Dharani portal is activated, officials said, adding that the Chief Minister will finalize the date of launch of the portal at the meeting.