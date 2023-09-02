Live
- Aditya-L1 satellite to be launched in a while
- Karimnagar: Gangula Kamalakar distributes BC Bandhu benefits to beneficiaries
- Aditya L1 Mission: All about ISRO spacecraft technology and seven payloads
- Warangal: Telangana on fast track on growth says D Vinay Bhaskar
- Telangana govt. to distribute Double bedroom houses to poor in GHMC limits
- Warangal: Congress cadres demand ticket for Konda Muralidhar Rao
- Ex-President Kovind to explore ONOE
- Defence exports target set at Rs 25,000 cr by 2025: MB Patil
- Karimnagar: Lions Club distributes essentials to rain-hit
- Nizamabad: BJP cadres collect soil from house-to-house
Just In
Dhirendra Ojha takes charge as Director General of CBC
Highlights
The 1990 batch Indian Information Service Officer Dhirendra Ojha has assumed charge as the Director General of Central Bureau of Communication.
Hyderabad: The 1990 batch Indian Information Service Officer Dhirendra Ojha has assumed charge as the Director General of Central Bureau of Communication. He succeeded Manish Desai, who has been transferred to PIB as Principal Director General.
Prior to this assignment, Ojha was working as Press Registrar, RNI, New Delhi with additional charge of NMW & EMMC.
He will continue to hold the additional charge of NMW & EMMC. During his career of more than three decades, Ojha handled various assignments including Director and DG in Election Commission of India and Special correspondent in Dubai. He has also served Doordarshan and All India Radio in various capacities.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS