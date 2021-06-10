Diagnostic services unburden people: Harish Rao

Sangareddy: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday said the new diagnostic centres launched across the State will provide immediate services to people. With these centres the poor in districts can get 57 services free.

He inaugurated a diagnostic centre and RTPCR unit here at the Sangareddy district hospital. The minister observed that actually it costs around Rs 4,000- to Rs 5,000 for such tests in private diagnostic centres. "This burden will be avoided through the new diagnostic centres which are fully equipped with latest medical equipment. Each diagnostic centre costs Rs 2.5 crore and offers timely services".

Rao said tests can be conducted for kidney, liver, thyroid, heart problem and 90 such ailments at the facility. "In Sangareddy alone samples of blood are collected from 25 PHCs and UHCs for tests. Within 24 hours patients can get information on their cell phones about the test results giving a big relief. There is no need of going round test centres again".

"It is wonderful to get such speedy services through our diagnostic centres. Today 19 diagnostic centres began in districts and 16 more will be started", the minister declared.

He disclosed that that Rs 550 crore is to be spent to set up a medical college and a nursing college. A 650-bed hospital with modern facilities will be built by spending Rs 260 crore.

Stating that people in district will soon get radiology services, Rao announced that a CT scan facility worth Rs 2.5 crore will be made available in the hospital.