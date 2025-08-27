Digital innovations help drive future of varsities

Hyderabad: Prof. Sanjeev Sonawane, Vice-Chancellor of Yashwant Rao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU), delivered his chief guest lecture on “Artificial Intelligence-based Transformation in Universal Distance Education,” emphasizing that AI and emerging technologies are reshaping the future of universities. Speaking at the 44th Foundation Day of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) here on Tuesday, highlighted that distance education is evolving rapidly to meet modern challenges, with AI, augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR) playing pivotal roles.

He stressed the importance of continuous learning for educators and urged them to design student-centric, research-driven curricula. “Generative AI content and immersive technologies have shown promising results globally,” he said, while acknowledging the hurdles faced by government institutions, such as inadequate digital infrastructure and a lack of trained instructors.

Presiding over the event, BRAOU Vice-Chancellor Prof Ghanta Chakrapani reaffirmed the university’s mission to bring distance education to every household in Telangana. He announced the upcoming launch of a Digital Resource Center and shared details of MoUs signed with Telangana Police to help employees earn degrees, and with WE-HUB to empower women through education linked to employment.

Prof. Chakrapani also voiced concerns over private universities allegedly sidelining universal distance education and emphasized the need to strengthen student services. “We are committed to ensuring that every student who studies through distance education has access to all opportunities,” he said.

In a symbolic gesture, VC Chakrapani donated 1,100 books from his personal collection to the university library, handed them over to Prof. Rajani. Renowned artists E Laxman and Dr. G Linga Raju were felicitated for their contributions, including the design of the university’s new emblem.