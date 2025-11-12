Digital safety boost: MeitY rolls out SOP to curb non-consensual intimate content

Hyderabad/New Delhi: In a determined bid to safeguard digital dignity and privacy, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has issued a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to curb the dissemination of Non-Consensual Intimate Imagery content on online platforms. The SOP mandates swift and uniform action, including the removal of such content reported within 24 hours.

This initiative follows the directives of the Madras High Court (Writ Petition - Civil No. 25017/2025, Order dated 15.07.2025) and is designed to ensure the effective implementation of Rule 3(2)(b) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

The purpose and scope of the SOP outline a victim-centric framework for the prompt removal of NCII contentsuch as intimate or morphed images shared without consent. It provides clear guidance for victims, intermediaries, and law enforcement agencies, emphasising timely redressal and coordinated action to prevent further harm.

The mandatory timelines for intermediaries state that all platforms must act within 24 hours of receiving a complaint to remove or disable access to the flagged content.

SSMIs are specifically required to deploy hash-matching and crawler technologies to prevent the re-uploading of the same or similar content. They must also report actions taken and coordinate with government platforms, such as Sahyog under the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), Ministry of Home Affairs.

In the case of inter-agency coordination, the I4C (MHA) serves as the central aggregator for NCII complaints and maintains a secure hash bank. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) works with Internet Service Providers to block flagged URLs, and MeitY will oversee compliance and facilitate coordination among intermediaries and government bodies.

These new mandatory guidelines are seen as empowering victims, reinforcing 'Digital Safety' and representing a landmark step in empowering individualsespecially womento reclaim control over their digital identities.

The goal is to create a safer online environment by ensuring rapid response and accountability from digital platforms.

MeitY has urged all stakeholdersplatforms, law enforcement, and civil societyto work in unison to implement the SOP effectively and ensure that victims of NCII content receive timely justice and support.