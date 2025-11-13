Dinesh Kumar Gattu awarded PhD for study on Telangana amusement parks

Hyderabad: Chaitanya (Deemed to be University) has awarded a PhD in Tourism Management to Dr Dinesh Kumar Gattu for his research titled ‘Tourist Perception, Attitude and Satisfaction Towards Amusement Parks in Telangana’.

The research, supervised by Prof G Vijay from the Department of Commerce and Business Management, is the first comprehensive study of its kind in the state.

Prof Prashanth Kumar Gautham of Panjab University, Chandigarh, served as the external examiner during the viva-voce and recommended the doctoral award. Based on his recommendation, Prof Sugandha Devi, Dean, Faculty of Commerce and Business Management, officially conferred the PhD degree.

The study provides valuable insights and practical recommendations for amusement park operators, tourism authorities and policymakers to enhance Telangana’s leisure tourism sector.

University dignitaries, including Chancellor Dr Ch V Purushotham Reddy, Director Dr Ch Satvika Reddy, Vice Chancellor Prof G Shankar Lingam and other senior officials, congratulated Dr Dinesh Kumar Gattu on his academic achievement.