Dispose Satyam case within 6 months: High Court

Hyderabad: The High Court division bench, comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavali, on Monday directed the City Civil Court to make a strong endeavour for disposing of the lawsuit filed by the Satyam Computers against the former management and directors within six months.

Satyam Computers (presently known as Tech Mahindra) had filed a suit against Ramlinga Raju, the erstwhile chairman of Satyam Computers and other former directors seeking damages for their fraudulent actions in 2012.

Tech Mahindra counsel Vivek Reddy informed the bench that the case before the trial court had been pending for 10 years; it had not made any significant progress.

Criminal proceedings for the fraudulent acts committed by Satyam Computers have been concluded; the erstwhile chairman Ramalinga Raju has been convicted, said Reddy. CJ Sharma directed the trial court to make a strong endeavour to dispose of the case within six months.

HC notices to State on 'illegal' parking fee collected by cinema halls, malls

The High Court division bench, headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili, on Monday issued notices to the Chief Secretary, DGP, Principal Secretary (Municipal Administration), Commissioner & Principal Secretary (Home), GHMC commissioner, director of Country and Planning and Labour Commissioner, directing them to respond to the notices with four weeks.

The court issued notices while adjudicating suo motu taken up PIL converting the letter addressed by Justice Shavili and Justice A. Abhishek Reddy to the CJ, highlighting the illegal collection of heavy parking fee by certain hospitals, commercial establishments, malls, cinema theatres in the guise of maintenance and security or for other reasons, which is in utter violation of municipal rules.

The court directed the officials to furnish reasons as to why malls, cinema halls, commercial establishments, hospitals are violating the municipal rules and bye-laws by collecting exorbitant parking fee, when rules do not provide for; why officials are turning mute spectators when such an illegality is being committed.

As per rules the establishments have to provide free parking to consumers/customers because the municipal authorities accord building permission or licence to the concerned owner, only after satisfying that such an establishment can provide parking to customers/consumers.

Hearing in the case was adjourned for four weeks.