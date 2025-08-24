Distributes notebooks, shoes to govt school students

Hyderabad: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy visited two government schools in the Amberpet constituency on Sunday and distributed notebooks at CPL Government School and shoes at Government High School No. 1.

The events were part of a broader initiative to support students and promote the value of education in public institutions.

Speaking to the students, Kishan Reddy emphasised that education is the stepping stone to development. He reminded them that education brings recognition in society and helps individuals find their place. He urged students to strive for excellence and said, “Education is the key to rising to higher levels in life.”

The Minister acknowledged the sacrifices made by parents, noting that they work hard and place immense hope in their children’s future. He encouraged students to honor that hope by committing themselves to their studies. He also challenged the notion that studying in a government school is a disadvantage, asserting that government schools today are staffed with highly educated and well-trained teachers who often surpass those in private institutions.

Kishan Reddy highlighted that many great personalities who have served the country—such as Mahatma Gandhi, Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, and Atal Behari Vajpayee—were all educated in government schools. He urged students to aim for high marks and excellence in all fields, especially encouraging girls to pursue education and seize the opportunities available to them.

The Minister’s visit was met with enthusiasm and appreciation from students and faculty, reinforcing the government’s commitment to strengthening public education and inspiring the next generation of leaders.